Prasco & Frontier’s tailored logistics: a pharma game-changer

Prasco’s new strategic collaboration with Frontier Scientific Solutions marks another example of how pharmaceutical companies are moving beyond traditional 3PL partnerships and opting instead to co-build logistics capabilities tailored specifically for high-risk, high-value products.

The announcement highlights a larger trend in the life-sciences supply chain: as products become more temperature-sensitive and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, manufacturers are increasingly demanding purpose-built, pharma-grade logistics models rather than generic cold chain services.

“Teaming up with Frontier expands our ability to ensure partners and customers with product integrity and security,” said Chris Arington, Prasco’s Chief Executive Officer in a news release. “By leveraging Frontier’s state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated life science temperature-controlled planes, we solve key industry challenges like damages, theft, and supply shortages that lead to public health risks and financial losses,” Arington added.

For Prasco, a long-established player supplying authorized generics and branded pharmaceutical products, the partnership reflects a tightening focus on lifecycle integrity. With more than 130 products and a network that spans 65 innovators, Prasco has reached a scale where logistics reliability is no longer simply a cost center; it’s a competitive differentiator. By aligning with Frontier, the company gains current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP)-compliant storage, validated transport assets, and a logistics partner that positions itself squarely within the life-sciences vertical rather than across broad freight categories.