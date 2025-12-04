Prasco & Frontier’s tailored logistics: a pharma game-changer

Prasco’s new strategic collaboration with Frontier Scientific Solutions marks another example of how pharmaceutical companies are moving beyond traditional 3PL partnerships and opting instead to co-build logistics capabilities tailored specifically for high-risk, high-value products.
The announcement highlights a larger trend in the life-sciences supply chain: as products become more temperature-sensitive and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, manufacturers are increasingly demanding purpose-built, pharma-grade logistics models rather than generic cold chain services.
“Teaming up with Frontier expands our ability to ensure partners and customers with product integrity and security,” said Chris Arington, Prasco’s Chief Executive Officer in a news release. “By leveraging Frontier’s state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated life science temperature-controlled planes, we solve key industry challenges like damages, theft, and supply shortages that lead to public health risks and financial losses,” Arington added.
For Prasco, a long-established player supplying authorized generics and branded pharmaceutical products, the partnership reflects a tightening focus on lifecycle integrity. With more than 130 products and a network that spans 65 innovators, Prasco has reached a scale where logistics reliability is no longer simply a cost center; it’s a competitive differentiator. By aligning with Frontier, the company gains current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP)-compliant storage, validated transport assets, and a logistics partner that positions itself squarely within the life-sciences vertical rather than across broad freight categories.
Frontier, for its part, has been building out a platform designed to tackle some of the biggest vulnerabilities in pharmaceutical transportation, cargo theft, time-temperature excursions, and product damage, issues that have grown alongside the sector’s rapid expansion.
“Frontier’s mission is to provide world class logistics and supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and to companies like Prasco that are transforming access to critical medicines,” said Steve Uebele, CEO, Frontier Scientific Solutions in a news release. “This collaboration underscores the growing importance of specialized logistics. Prasco and Frontier are setting a new standard for pharmaceutical logistics. Together, our goal is to provide best-in-class solutions to a market that is projected to grow by 35-45% over the next five years,” Ueble stated.
The partnership reflects a market shift: as the U.S. pharmaceutical landscape becomes more complex, manufacturers want logistics partners that can meet them on the regulatory and operational level they operate at. That means real-time visibility, strong quality oversight, patient-centric handling standards, and infrastructure built specifically to protect high-value medicines across increasingly volatile supply networks.
Vertical specialization continues to edge out broad-brush service portfolios. Providers hoping to stay relevant in the pharmaceutical segment will need deeper investment in compliant infrastructure, quality systems, and risk-mitigation technologies. And for manufacturers, Prasco’s move signals that more companies may begin steering toward hybrid or co-developed logistics models, giving them tighter control and higher assurance over product integrity from plant to patient.