Private equity acquires Southeastern waste, industrial haulers

Alterna Equity Partners adds Attaway Hauling, Choice Bulk Carriers to portfolio

The deal will add 200 trucks to Alterna's portfolio. (Photo: Attaway Hauling)

Alterna Equity Partners portfolio company Bulk Express Transport announced Wednesday the acquisition of a pair of carriers.

Gordon, Georgia-based Attaway Hauling specializes in logistics, transfer station management and long-haul transportation of waste. Choice Bulk Carriers provides liquid and dry bulk transportation services in the region. Collectively, the fleets are known as “Attaway.”

The combined entity has 12 terminals, 200 trucks and more than 150 drivers.  

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The Bulk Express family of companies is excited to partner with the management team at Attaway to facilitate the next phase of growth for both companies within the region,” said Steve Worster, CEO of Miami-based Bulk Express.

Bulk Express provides long-haul transportation of waste, recyclable materials, aggregates and construction debris in the Southeast. The company and its affiliate brands are listed with more than 300 power units, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records.


Attaway’s existing operations team is expected to remain in place with Worster leading the unit.

“The partnership with Bulk Express provides Attaway the opportunity to continue our rapid expansion in the region, and also allows us to better serve customers across our diverse combined service offering,” said Robbie Attaway, Attaway’s founder.

Attaway will act as an adviser to Bulk Express going forward.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.