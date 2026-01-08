Private equity firm acquires Dart Transit, ending 90 years of family ownership

Avkha Equity Holdings has acquired Minnesota-based carrier Dart Transit, ending more than nine decades of ownership by the Oren family.

The transaction, which became effective Jan. 1, ushers in a new ownership chapter for the trucking company, according to a news release.

The deal also includes Dart Express and affiliated subsidiaries. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dart Transit is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, and operates truckload, dedicated and logistics services across North America.

As part of the transaction, long-time Dart executive Mike DelBovo will remain president of the Dart Transit Group, while David Oren will continue to serve as president of Dart Express.