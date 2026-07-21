Private vs. Public: How ODW Logistics Navigates Growth & Strategy

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Paul Boothe, Chief Commercial Officer at ODW Logistics, joins FreightWaves Today to dissect the nuances of the ArcBest-Molo acquisition, the impact of cultural integration, and the evolving dynamics of the logistics market. Boothe shares insights from his decades-long career, covering the automotive sector’s pivot post-COVID, the ‘supercycle’ in freight, and the critical role of managed transportation partners in navigating complex supply chains. He also sheds light on ODW’s unique position as a privately-owned company focused on long-term strategy and robust technology solutions. Don’t miss his take on the current market cycle and what it means for shippers and carriers alike!

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