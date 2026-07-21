Private vs. Public: How ODW Logistics Navigates Growth & Strategy

Paul Boothe, Chief Commercial Officer at ODW Logistics, joins FreightWaves Today to dissect the nuances of the ArcBest-Molo acquisition, the impact of cultural integration, and the evolving dynamics of the logistics market. Boothe shares insights from his decades-long career, covering the automotive sector’s pivot post-COVID, the ‘supercycle’ in freight, and the critical role of managed transportation partners in navigating complex supply chains. He also sheds light on ODW’s unique position as a privately-owned company focused on long-term strategy and robust technology solutions. Don’t miss his take on the current market cycle and what it means for shippers and carriers alike!
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Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now