Project 61 acquires Offshift in ‘game-changer’ for driver health

Carmel, Indianapolis-based nonprofit Project 61 has acquired health and wellness company Offshift to improve the wellbeing of America’s truck drivers.
With the average truck driver’s life expectancy being 61 years old, Project 61 aims to raise awareness and provide education and resources to confront what the nonprofit is calling a health crisis.
Offshift’s technology now powers a mobile platform to achieve Project 61’s mission of putting free, practical tools and a driver-led community directly into the hands of America’s trucking workforce, according to a news release published by Project 61 on Thursday.
“Truck drivers have the highest rates of obesity and diabetes of any occupation in the U.S.. This crisis is worsening as chronic disease continues to skyrocket,” the release stated. “Project 61 is spearheading the Movement to reverse that trend.”
The platform will help drivers build healthier nutrition, movement and sleep habits. The app is intuitively designed for drivers and can coach five-minute workouts within their cabs and healthier options at truck stops. Sleep tracking is also available.
“This is a game-changer for the Movement,” said Jeremy Reymer, founder of Project 61, in the release. “If we’re going to address this industry-wide health crisis at scale, technology has to lead the way. With the acquisition of Offshift, we’re turning awareness into action through a proven solution that empowers drivers to take daily steps toward a longer, healthier life.”
Dr. Mark Manera, founder of Offshift, said that the program was “born out of frustration.” Via the merger, Manera will serve as president and chief health officer of Project 61.
“As a physical therapist, I saw what 20 to 30 years behind the wheel can do to a person’s body – and how none of the available health solutions actually worked in the real world of trucking,” Manera said in the release. “We built Offshift to change that. Now, joining forces with Project 61 lets us turn that vision into reality for the entire trucking industry. Together, we’re not just raising awareness about this health crisis – we’re putting a proven solution into the hands of every driver in North America at no cost.”