Project 61 acquires Offshift in ‘game-changer’ for driver health

Carmel, Indianapolis-based nonprofit Project 61 has acquired health and wellness company Offshift to improve the wellbeing of America’s truck drivers.

With the average truck driver’s life expectancy being 61 years old, Project 61 aims to raise awareness and provide education and resources to confront what the nonprofit is calling a health crisis.

Offshift’s technology now powers a mobile platform to achieve Project 61’s mission of putting free, practical tools and a driver-led community directly into the hands of America’s trucking workforce, according to a news release published by Project 61 on Thursday.

“Truck drivers have the highest rates of obesity and diabetes of any occupation in the U.S.. This crisis is worsening as chronic disease continues to skyrocket,” the release stated. “Project 61 is spearheading the Movement to reverse that trend.”