Watch Now


LogisticsLogistics/Supply ChainsNewsWarehouse

Prologis announces high-level appointments

Andrus named COO, Ghazal named chief investment officer, Uthayakumar to be head energy and sustainability officer

Mark Solomon
·
Prologis announces high-level appointments (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Logistics warehouse giant Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) said Wednesday that it has named Carter Andrus, currently global head of operations, as the company’s COO, effective Jan. 1.

Andrus will succeed Gary Anderson, who will become senior adviser on Jan. 1 and retire from the company on June 30.

In addition, Prologis named Joseph Ghazal as chief investment officer (CIO) and Susan Uthayakumar as chief energy and sustainability officer. Both appointments take effect Jan. 1.

Ghazal will lead all of Prologis’ global capital deployment strategy and execution as well as the company’s investment committee. Ghazal is already overseeing global capital deployment, though he didn’t hold the CIO role. Dan Letter, the company’s global president, has filled the CIO role through 2023.

Uthayakumar joined Prologis in January 2022 and led the development of the company’s net-zero strategy, extending its leadership position in sustainability while accelerating Prologis’ growing renewable energy business. Previously, she was president of Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business Division. All three will report to Dan Letter, Prologis’ global president.

Anderson served as Prologis’ COO since 2019, where he led the company’s key business initiatives.


Prologis is the world’s largest developer and operator of logistics warehouses, managing more than 1 billion square feet of space globally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.