Prologis announces high-level appointments

Logistics warehouse giant Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) said Wednesday that it has named Carter Andrus, currently global head of operations, as the company’s COO, effective Jan. 1.

Andrus will succeed Gary Anderson, who will become senior adviser on Jan. 1 and retire from the company on June 30.

In addition, Prologis named Joseph Ghazal as chief investment officer (CIO) and Susan Uthayakumar as chief energy and sustainability officer. Both appointments take effect Jan. 1.

Ghazal will lead all of Prologis’ global capital deployment strategy and execution as well as the company’s investment committee. Ghazal is already overseeing global capital deployment, though he didn’t hold the CIO role. Dan Letter, the company’s global president, has filled the CIO role through 2023.

Uthayakumar joined Prologis in January 2022 and led the development of the company’s net-zero strategy, extending its leadership position in sustainability while accelerating Prologis’ growing renewable energy business. Previously, she was president of Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business Division. All three will report to Dan Letter, Prologis’ global president.

Anderson served as Prologis’ COO since 2019, where he led the company’s key business initiatives.





Prologis is the world’s largest developer and operator of logistics warehouses, managing more than 1 billion square feet of space globally.