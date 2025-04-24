Prologis Mobility bridges infrastructure readiness gap in EV charging

Prologis announced Thursday that it will soon offer a turnkey power platform for electric vehicle fleet charging.
The company’s EV charging infrastructure arm, Prologis Mobility, plans to deploy a modular charging platform this summer at a public hub in Vernon, California. The unit will provide up to 1,200 kilowatts of dynamic charging at eight ports capable of handling high-voltage megawatt charging. The location will provide public access to fleets and independent owner-operators.
The system can provide vehicle charging ahead of a permanent connection with a utility provider, and the prefabricated construction of the units will minimize permitting delays and allow for standardized installations.
The platforms are “designed to accelerate the deployment of high-capacity charging in markets where infrastructure often lags vehicle availability,” a news release said.
The units are part of Prologis Mobility’s national heavy-duty charging network. Future plans call for similar applications in final-mile operations and at data centers.
“Our customers need EV infrastructure that’s as dynamic as their operations,” said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility. “With this platform, they can deploy quickly, adjust for seasonal demand and scale without being tied to grid or construction constraints.”
Prologis (NYSE: PLD) announced Tuesday that it opened an EV truck charging hub with supply chain services provider NFI in Ontario, California. The 1-megawatt facility has 10 charging ports powering 20 trucks daily.
NFI’s 90-unit electric truck fleet provides drayage service to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.