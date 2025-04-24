Prologis Mobility bridges infrastructure readiness gap in EV charging

Prologis announced Thursday that it will soon offer a turnkey power platform for electric vehicle fleet charging.

The company’s EV charging infrastructure arm, Prologis Mobility, plans to deploy a modular charging platform this summer at a public hub in Vernon, California. The unit will provide up to 1,200 kilowatts of dynamic charging at eight ports capable of handling high-voltage megawatt charging. The location will provide public access to fleets and independent owner-operators.

The system can provide vehicle charging ahead of a permanent connection with a utility provider, and the prefabricated construction of the units will minimize permitting delays and allow for standardized installations.

The platforms are “designed to accelerate the deployment of high-capacity charging in markets where infrastructure often lags vehicle availability,” a news release said.