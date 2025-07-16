Prologis says warehouse ‘demand is piling up’

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis boasted a record leasing pipeline as “broader economic uncertainty begins to clear” following April’s Liberation Day tariff announcements. The company cautioned that conditions will likely “remain choppy” over the next few quarters but said leased space utilization is increasing and “demand is piling up.”

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust said Wednesday that customers are actively signing leases, albeit at a slower-than-normal pace. The company’s leasing pipeline of 130 million square feet was up 19% year over year in the second quarter and now stands at “historically high levels.”

“With every passing day there’s more water building up behind the dam,” said Hamid Moghadam, Prologis co-founder and CEO, on a quarterly call with analysts. “I think every bit of business that’s delayed is going to translate to more business in the future.”

Occupancy across Prologis’ (NYSE: PLD) portfolio was 94.9% in the second quarter, 120 basis points lower y/y, but level with the first quarter as market conditions appear to have stabilized. The company ended the quarter with the portfolio 95.1% occupied, which it said is 290 bps ahead of the broader market.