Prologis sees market tightening again once interest rate cuts begin

Management from logistics real estate investment trust Prologis said Wednesday that uncertainty around the timing of interest rate cuts has slowed leasing demand in the near term but that its favorable longer-term outlook remains unchanged.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported first-quarter core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.28 per share, in line with the consensus estimate. However, it lowered its full-year guidance by 1% to a new range of $5.37 to $5.47 compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 at the time of the print.

The slight pullback in outlook represents some hesitancy in the market, which management believes will last for the next two to three quarters. Looking two and three years out, it said it’s potentially more bullish than before as deferred demand continues to build.

“If you are sensing any acute change in our outlook, you are not reading our call correctly, said Hamid Moghadam, co-founder and CEO, on a Wednesday call with analysts.



