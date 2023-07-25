PS Logistics acquires Florida-based flatbed hauler

PS Logistics subsidiary P&S Transportation announced Tuesday it has acquired Jacksonville, Florida-based asset-based trucking and brokerage Rinaudo Enterprises.

Rinaudo has a fleet of 56 tractors and 75 trailers hauling oversize loads throughout the U.S. Southeast and Midwest for the construction, agriculture and forestry industries. Its asset-based operations are known as Ringo Specialized Hauling.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Rinaudo brings highly skilled drivers, an established leadership team, and long-tenured customer relationships to the PS Logistics family, and we look forward to continuing the Rinaudo tradition of delivering best-in-class service to its customers,” said Scott Smith, PS Logistics CEO and co-founder.

Rinaudo will continue to operate under its current name as a division of P&S.

“We are excited to partner with a larger organization that is also committed to its drivers and their success, and this will allow us to provide to our customers a wider array of services and increased capacity,” said Frank Rinaudo Jr., president of Rinaudo.





Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics provides asset-based transportation as well as non-asset offerings like brokerage, third-party logistics and managed transportation. It has been rolling up family-owned flatbed trucking and logistics businesses since 2016. Tuesday’s deal marks its 28th transaction.

