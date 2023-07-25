Watch Now


PS Logistics acquires Florida-based flatbed hauler

Rinaudo Enterprises acquisition company’s 28th since 2016

PS Logistics adds Rinaudo Enterprises to its network. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

PS Logistics subsidiary P&S Transportation announced Tuesday it has acquired Jacksonville, Florida-based asset-based trucking and brokerage Rinaudo Enterprises.

Rinaudo has a fleet of 56 tractors and 75 trailers hauling oversize loads throughout the U.S. Southeast and Midwest for the construction, agriculture and forestry industries. Its asset-based operations are known as Ringo Specialized Hauling.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Rinaudo brings highly skilled drivers, an established leadership team, and long-tenured customer relationships to the PS Logistics family, and we look forward to continuing the Rinaudo tradition of delivering best-in-class service to its customers,” said Scott Smith, PS Logistics CEO and co-founder.

Rinaudo will continue to operate under its current name as a division of P&S.

“We are excited to partner with a larger organization that is also committed to its drivers and their success, and this will allow us to provide to our customers a wider array of services and increased capacity,” said Frank Rinaudo Jr., president of Rinaudo.


Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics provides asset-based transportation as well as non-asset offerings like brokerage, third-party logistics and managed transportation. It has been rolling up family-owned flatbed trucking and logistics businesses since 2016. Tuesday’s deal marks its 28th transaction.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.