PS Logistics acquires Louisiana flatbed carrier Fluker Transportation

PS Logistics has completed more than 30 acquisitions since 2016

Todd Maiden
PS Logistics has acquired 27 asset-based trucking companies since 2016. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

PS Logistics announced that its subsidiary, Blair Logistics, has acquired flatbed carrier Fluker Transportation.

Hammond, Louisiana-based Fluker provides flatbed and heavy-haul transportation to the construction and military defense markets throughout the U.S. Southeast.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Fluker’s drivers and employees will operate under the Blair Logistics banner.

“Fluker aligns nicely with our desire to partner with founder- or family-owned trucking companies that put their drivers first, and PS Logistics is looking forward to the growth opportunities that will result from this acquisition,” said Scott Smith, CEO and co-founder of PS Logistics, in a news release.


Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics provides asset-based transportation as well as nonasset offerings like brokerage, third-party logistics and managed transportation. It has acquired 27 trucking companies and five nonasset logistics operators since 2016.

“Throughout the process of working with [PS Logistics], it became evident that they are committed to the drivers’ success, and I’m excited that Fluker will now be a part of a larger organization that will provide greater freight choices to our drivers and more capacity to our customers, and bring operational expertise to the business,” said James Watson, Fluker founder and co-owner. 

