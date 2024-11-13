PS Logistics acquires Louisiana flatbed carrier Fluker Transportation

PS Logistics announced that its subsidiary, Blair Logistics, has acquired flatbed carrier Fluker Transportation.

Hammond, Louisiana-based Fluker provides flatbed and heavy-haul transportation to the construction and military defense markets throughout the U.S. Southeast.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Fluker’s drivers and employees will operate under the Blair Logistics banner.

“Fluker aligns nicely with our desire to partner with founder- or family-owned trucking companies that put their drivers first, and PS Logistics is looking forward to the growth opportunities that will result from this acquisition,” said Scott Smith, CEO and co-founder of PS Logistics, in a news release.