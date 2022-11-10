PS Logistics adds Mississippi carrier, broker to portfolio

PS Logistics subsidiary P&S Transportation announced Thursday it has acquired the transportation assets of Clay’s Transport and Clay’s Logistics.

The two entities, collectively known as Clay’s, are based in Brookhaven, Mississippi, providing flatbed transportation and brokerage services throughout the Southeast. Clay’s operates a fleet of 35 tractors and 50 trailers, hauling lumber and metals.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Clay’s brings great freight synergies to both our companies as well as our customers,” said PS Logistics CEO Scott Smith. “It also further establishes our driver base in the Southeast and adds our first trucking terminal in Mississippi to our growing national network.”

Clay’s will remain intact with co-owner James Waldrop at the helm. The unit will operate as a separate division of P&S.

“P&S will be a great partner for our business,” Waldrop said. “Both of our companies are committed to our drivers and their success, and we share a positive culture that creates an ideal environment for everyone to grow and prosper.”





Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics has been rolling up family-owned flatbed trucking and logistics businesses since 2016. This was the fifth acquisition for the company in 2022 and the 26th overall. The company provides asset-based transportation as well as nonasset offerings like brokerage, third-party logistics and managed transportation.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

