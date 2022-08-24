FinanceNewsTop StoriesTruckingTruckload Carriers

PS Logistics adds refrigerated assets in latest deal

Picks up 50 tractors, 55 drivers from Colonial Freight Systems and Phoenix Leasing of Tennessee

Todd Maiden
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
A Colonial Freight Systems trailer being pulled on the highway
The deal marks PS Logistics' 27th in the last 15 years. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

PS Logistics announced that subsidiary Purdy Brothers Trucking has acquired certain assets from Phoenix Leasing of Tennessee Inc. The deal also included the acquisition of drivers from Phoenix sister company Colonial Freight Systems Inc.

The addition of 55 lease purchase drivers and 50 tractors will bolster Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics’ temperature-controlled presence in the Southeast. Purdy Brothers is an asset-light refrigerated carrier based in Loudon, Tennessee, operating 144 power units according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Knoxville, Tennessee-based Colonial Freight Systems is listed as having 250 power units.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are proud to welcome the Colonial drivers to the PS Logistics family,” Doug Surrett, Purdy Brothers president, stated in a news release. “We look forward to working with these great drivers to continue their best-in-class customer service.”

The transaction is the latest for PS Logistics, which continues to roll up family-owned flatbed, refrigerated and logistics assets. The company has acquired 27 trucking and brokerage operations over the last 15 years.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes PS Logistics (No. 28), Heartland Express (No. 35) and Colonial Freight Systems (No. 364).

