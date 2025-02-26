Q1 forecast: Truckload rates likely to rise but not skyrocket

On Monday, RXO recently released its Q1 2025 Truckload Market Forecast, with its Curve Index showing a continuation of rate inflation first observed in Q4 2024. The Curve, formerly the Coyote Curve, is a proprietary index measuring year-over-year changes in truckload linehaul spot rates (excluding fuel). It has climbed steadily higher for seven consecutive quarters. After purchasing Coyote Logistics in September 2024, RXO acquired the data and combined it into a larger dataset.

“The Curve has been a leading index for years — now, as a combined organization, it’s going to become even more robust,” said Jared Weisfeld, chief strategy officer at RXO. “As the third-largest freight brokerage in North America, we have an immense set of data spanning industries, geographies and business sizes.”

The forecast highlighted how rising spot rates and capacity exiting the market are driving the upswing, though the authors caution that the extreme conditions experienced in the last inflationary market in 2020 and 2021 are not anticipated. While shippers may not feel dramatic changes yet, RXO warns that conditions are shifting in ways that could lead to tightening later this year.

Q4 2024 recap: Rates trending upward

(Chart: RXO)

The Q4 2024 Curve Index showed spot rates up 11.6% year over year, a jump from the 5.8% increase seen in Q3. This rise was driven by continued carrier exits, impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton, and typical holiday shipping seasonality.



