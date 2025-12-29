Queen Transportation shuts down over Christmas holiday, leaving workers jobless

A North Carolina trucking company with 89 trucks and 90 drivers abruptly ceased operations over the Christmas holiday, leaving drivers, owner-operators and office staff suddenly unemployed, according to multiple social media posts from employees and industry sources.

Queen Transportation, based in Hickory, North Carolina, notified employees on Thursday and Friday that the company was closing and terminating employment effective immediately, according to Facebook posts from workers, as well as family members of employees.

A LinkedIn post said the shutdown caught workers off guard during the holiday break, prompting appeals to the trucking community to help displaced drivers find work.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show Queen Transportation remains listed as an active interstate carrier with operating authority for property freight as of Dec. 28, operating 89 power units and employing approximately 90 drivers. The SAFER database did not list an out-of-service order against the carrier at the time of publication.