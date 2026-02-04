Quiet Logistics dismantling continues with warehouse, customer transfer to Stord

Omnichannel fulfillment provider Stord said Tuesday it has assumed the lease of Quiet Logistics’s order-preparation center in Dallas and responsibility for supporting interested Quiet customers following American Eagle Outfitters’ decision last month to shutter its third-party logistics subsidiary.

Terms of the agreement with American Eagle Outfitters were not disclosed.

It is Stord’s second major deal this year following last month’s purchase of e-commerce logistics specialist Shipwire, underscoring the company’s aggressive expansion strategy. Last year, Stord bought Ware2Go, an on-demand warehousing and fulfillment network, from UPS and outlined plans to invest up to $40 million to modernize its fulfillment center in Hebron, Kentucky. Stord, which says it is profitable, raised $200 million from investors to help fuel its expansion.

Tuesday’s agreement ensures continuity for Quiet customers while expanding Stord’s footprint into the Dallas market.