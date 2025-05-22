Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Rail agenda steams up as short lines blitz Congress

CRISI grants, 45G tax credit on agenda

WASHINGTON — Short line railroads had a longer than usual wishlist when they converged in Washington D.C. for the annual Railroad Day on Capitol Hill lobby blitz organized by the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association.

There’s a new administration in office to educate and inform, along with many new members of Congress and their staffs. But there’s much more on the agenda:

  • A federal appropriations bill, including Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grants
  • Reauthorization of the Surface Transportation Board, which includes $300 billion over five years for federal highway, rail, transit and safety programs
  • Modal equity, specifically regarding truck size and weight
  • Expansion of 45G short line tax credit, which returns a portion of spending on track maintenance 

The consensus among attendees May 7 was that the message was well-received as they sought to put a face on the issues, and that senators and representatives, and their staffs, were better informed of rail issues than has been the case in prior years.

Whether that translates to legislative wins for the industry remains to be seen. But railroads’ critical role in the supply chain — and the American economy — is a positive story most everyone can agree on.

“We seem to be well-positioned between both parties,” said Alan Matheson, superintendent and chief operating officer of Tacoma Rail in Tacoma, Washington. “It’s not political.”

    Stuart Chirls

    Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.