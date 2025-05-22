Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


J.B. Hunt and Eastern and Canadian railways see steady intermodal volume

Trade war fallout has yet to show up as imports from China decline before anticipated surge

Trains.com Staff
·
A line of double-stacked J.B. Hunt containers rolls down Cajon Pass in California on a BNSF Railway train in September 2021. (Photo: Bill Stephens)

NEW YORK – The reduction in U.S.-bound shipments from China after steep tariffs were imposed in April has yet to show up in J.B. Hunt’s intermodal volumes.

“Our volumes have been steady,” J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) Intermodal President Darren Field told an investor conference on Tuesday.

Importers rushed to beat tariff deadlines earlier this year, then paused shipments after tariff hikes were announced on April 2 and have resumed ordering goods from China after a 90-day pause in the trade war was announced two weeks ago. Tariffs that were as high as 145% on Chinese goods now sit at 30% — at least temporarily.

The trade whipsaw created the expectation that there would be an “air pocket” in international container volume arriving at U.S. ports this month, and that intermodal volume would decline as a result.

But Field says there’s no single, simple answer to how tariffs have affected J.B. Hunt’s intermodal customers.

