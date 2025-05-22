Coal extends surprising lead in weekly US rail traffic

Carload traffic provided most of the growth as U.S. weekly rail traffic remained above 2024 levels for the week that ended on Saturday.

Figures from the Association of American Railroads show traffic for the week totaled 490,775 carloads and intermodal units, a 3.4% increase over the same week a year ago. That figure included 229,226 carloads, up 7.1% over the corresponding week in 2024, and 261,549 containers and trailers, a 0.3% increase.

Through 20 weeks, U.S. volume of 9,791,934 carloads and intermodal units represents a 5.1% increase over the same period in 2024. That includes 4,354,834 carloads, up 2.2%, and 5,437,091 intermodal units, up 7.5%.

Coal, which has reversed a longtime decline, maintained its lead among commodities, up 17.5% for the week and 6.5% year to date, benefiting from cold outbreaks this winter and rising exports that are projected to reach 95 million short tons (MMst) this year, up from 91 MMst in 2024, mostly on record Asia demand, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

North American traffic for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, was 687,953 carloads and intermodal units, up 3.8% from the same week in 2024. That includes 338,480 carloads, up 5.9%, and 349,473 intermodal units, up 1.9%.