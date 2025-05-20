Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


IntermodalNewsRailroad

ITS Logistics report shows surge stressing US rail ramps after tariffs slashed

Eastern regions first to show strain

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Tariff adjustments and operational constraints are shadowing the U.S. domestic supply chain, a new forecast finds.

The May forecast for the ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index confirms previously projected steep import declines following tariff increases on Chinese goods, while highlighting emerging issues at rail facilities.

There are also alarming cargo theft trends that are expected to impact the industry throughout 2025.

The latest index data validates earlier projections of significant import volume reductions resulting from heightened tariffs on Chinese goods. Simultaneously, rail ramps in strategic regions are experiencing operational pressure as shippers increasingly utilize interior point intermodal (IPI) routing to manage frontloaded inventory. This shift in logistics strategy has created new operational challenges while exposing vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Operational stress levels are elevated for Chicago; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio; and Toronto. Ramps through the Atlantic, Pacific, Western and Gulf regions show normal ramp operations.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Stuart Chirls

    Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.