ITS Logistics report shows surge stressing US rail ramps after tariffs slashed

Tariff adjustments and operational constraints are shadowing the U.S. domestic supply chain, a new forecast finds.

The May forecast for the ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index confirms previously projected steep import declines following tariff increases on Chinese goods, while highlighting emerging issues at rail facilities.

There are also alarming cargo theft trends that are expected to impact the industry throughout 2025.

The latest index data validates earlier projections of significant import volume reductions resulting from heightened tariffs on Chinese goods. Simultaneously, rail ramps in strategic regions are experiencing operational pressure as shippers increasingly utilize interior point intermodal (IPI) routing to manage frontloaded inventory. This shift in logistics strategy has created new operational challenges while exposing vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Operational stress levels are elevated for Chicago; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio; and Toronto. Ramps through the Atlantic, Pacific, Western and Gulf regions show normal ramp operations.