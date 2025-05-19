Southern California international intermodal volume sees weekly decline

Reflecting the sting of steep tariffs levied on Chinese imports, eastbound international container volume out of Southern California declined to the lowest level in six months during the week that ended on Sunday, according to data from RailState.

The weekly volume was down 5% compared to the prior week and 10% compared to the four-week rolling average, the rail traffic monitoring company said.

The data shows the impact of the decline in shipments bound to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach from China amid the U.S.-China trade war, which saw tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese-made goods and materials.

Eastbound international container volume sank to its lowest levels in six months during the week that ended on Sunday. (Chart: RailState)

The international container volume on eastbound trains, tallied by RailState monitors along BNSF Railway and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) main lines, was 26.3% lower than the peak 2025 week of March 3-9.



