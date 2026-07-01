Rail Freight Boom: US Intermodal Volume Up, But Speeds Crash [Shocking Data]

US intermodal rail volume saw a robust 10% increase last week, continuing a strong growth streak. However, this surge is causing significant network slowdowns across major railroads, with some experiencing 10-20 month lows in train speeds. Meanwhile, Canadian intermodal volumes are declining, creating a stark contrast in North American rail performance. Bill Stephens of Trains Magazine breaks down the latest AAR figures, explores the commodity segments driving growth, and discusses the challenges railroads face with crew staffing and fleet capacity amid unexpected demand.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now