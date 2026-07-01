Rail Freight Boom: US Intermodal Volume Up, But Speeds Crash [Shocking Data]

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US intermodal rail volume saw a robust 10% increase last week, continuing a strong growth streak. However, this surge is causing significant network slowdowns across major railroads, with some experiencing 10-20 month lows in train speeds. Meanwhile, Canadian intermodal volumes are declining, creating a stark contrast in North American rail performance. Bill Stephens of Trains Magazine breaks down the latest AAR figures, explores the commodity segments driving growth, and discusses the challenges railroads face with crew staffing and fleet capacity amid unexpected demand.

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