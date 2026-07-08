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Rail Freight Booms: Why the Industrial Economy Is STRONGER Than You Think

FreightWaves Staff
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Rail freight is showing surprising strength in 2026, with record-breaking carloads and intermodal units. AAR President and CEO Ian Jefferies dives into the data, revealing broad-based growth across categories from chemicals to motor vehicles. He explains how fuel prices, trucking capacity issues, and regulatory changes are impacting the market, positioning rail as a highly attractive option. Discover why this momentum could signal a healthier industrial economy than many realize, and what it means for the second half of the year.

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FreightWaves Staff