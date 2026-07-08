Rail Freight Booms: Why the Industrial Economy Is STRONGER Than You Think

Rail freight is showing surprising strength in 2026, with record-breaking carloads and intermodal units. AAR President and CEO Ian Jefferies dives into the data, revealing broad-based growth across categories from chemicals to motor vehicles. He explains how fuel prices, trucking capacity issues, and regulatory changes are impacting the market, positioning rail as a highly attractive option. Discover why this momentum could signal a healthier industrial economy than many realize, and what it means for the second half of the year.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now