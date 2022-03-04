Rail Roundup: TRAC Intermodal partners with ZEBOX; short line shorts

TRAC Intermodal and ZEBOX form partnership

Chassis provider TRAC Intermodal and startup incubator ZEBOX have established a partnership in which TRAC will engage with startups needing expertise in chassis and supply chain logistics.

ZEBOX is headquartered in Marseilles, France, and was created in 2018 by Rodolphe Saade, the chairman and CEO of ocean container shipper CMA CGM. The company describes itself as supporting startups “by helping them to rapidly scale and gain exposure in the international community. The industry-leading companies that comprise the ZEBOX network similarly gain important opportunities to collaborate and benefit from the innovations developed by startups in their respective sectors.”

ZEBOX connects established companies with disruptive startups and focuses on two segments: transportation and logistics and Industry 4.0.

“At ZEBOX, we strongly believe in the power of collaborations between large companies and startups. That’s why it’s so important to us to build close relationships with corporate partners who are leaders in their field,” said Charley Dehoney, vice president of ZEBOX America, which launched in the U.S. in February 2021. “TRAC has been a pioneer in providing intermodal solutions for nearly half a century. Their leadership, insights and guidance will add great value not only for startups, but also for the core members of our international network.”

Said TRAC Intermodal President and CEO Dan Walsh, “Since our founding, TRAC has set the standard for quality, reliability and innovation in intermodal transportation. Our partnership with ZEBOX provides an invaluable opportunity to help chart the future for our industry and meet supply chain challenges head-on by tapping into some of the brightest young minds, innovative engineering designs and breakthrough technologies coming out of the startup community.”

Separately, ZEBOX announced in late February that it established a partnership with supply chain visibility platform project44.

OmniTRAX affiliate acquires battery-electric locomotive

OmniTRAX subsidiary Newburgh & South Shore (NSR) Railroad of northern Ohio has purchased a new AMPS Traction GP9 based battery-electric locomotive.

The locomotive’s technology reduces fuel consumption by half and cuts NOx emissions and particulate matter by 77%, OmniTRAX said. That reduction equates to removing 4.2 tons of nitrogen oxide from the atmosphere.

OmniTRAX affiliate Newburgh & South Shore Railroad becomes Ohio’s first short line railroad to deploy AMPS’s emission reducing locomotive. (Photo: OmniTRAX)

The acquisition of the locomotive comes as NSR was awarded a grant from $75 million Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund, which is overseen by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and awards grants to projects that demonstrate air quality improvements.

“OmniTRAX is committed to operate safely and responsibly in the communities we serve, and AMPS Traction’s innovative technology is an important addition to our fleet and an important step for our industry,” said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. “We are thankful to Gov. DeWine and Ohio EPA for their commitment to clean air and the grant program that has made this emission-saving equipment upgrade possible in our Ohio operations.”

Jaguar’s Missouri Eastern Railroad begins operations

Missouri Eastern Railroad (EAR), a subsidiary of Jaguar Transport Holdings, began rail operations Tuesday.

The start of rail operations follows recent acquisitions. MER acquired approximately 42 miles in the western portion of greater St. Louis in January. It acquired leasehold rights to approximately nine miles of adjacent track owned by Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) in February.

MER’s operations run from west of Union to Overland, both towns in Missouri. At Overland, it interchanges with the Terminal Railroad of St. Louis.

Jaguar operates seven short line railroads, including MER, in seven states. The company is headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, and has partnered with Canadian pension plan OPTrust, which has experience in investing in surface transportation and logistics.

“We are excited for the opportunity to begin serving customers in the St. Louis area,” said Jaguar CEO Stu Towner. “The railroad’s location in the center of the country with access to six Class I railroads, multiple interstate highways and the Mississippi River offers current and future customers tremendous reach across the United States.”

