Rail Roundup: TTCI, TRAC Intermodal

Railroad research group names new president

The Transportation Technology Center Inc. (TTCI), a subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads, has named Kari Gonzales as its new president.

Gonzales, a 20-year veteran of Pueblo, Colorado-based TTCI, has been serving as the group’s acting president since June. Prior to her appointment, she served as vice president and chief financial officer.

As the new president, Gonzales will lead TTCI’s long-term strategic planning as the group continues to conduct safety, technological and operational research for next-generation services.

“For nearly 20 years, I have been privileged to work with some of the most enthusiastic, brilliant problem-solvers who are uniformly committed to advancing rail technology in the U.S. and globally,” Gonzales said. “I am honored to lead this dynamic organization into the future. Together, we will combine time-honored expertise with new vision to create tomorrow’s transportation solutions.”

Gonzales joined TTCI in 2000 as an engineer, and she has authored or co-authored more than 25 technical publications related to her work. She was the inaugural candidate for TTCI’s Railroad Exchange Program in 2012, working on BNSF’s condition-based maintenance team for a year in Fort Worth, Texas.

She has a degree in mechanical engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and an MBA from Regis University in Denver.

“The board and I knew she was the only choice to carry TTCI’s proud legacy forward as it forges an even more innovative tomorrow,” said Ian Jefferies, TTCI board chairman and AAR president and CEO. “Having served across all segments of the organization, Kari knows firsthand the unparalleled capabilities of its researchers and has the vision to help chart its course for the future.”

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) President and CEO Lance Fritz said, “Under Kari’s leadership, I am confident that TTCI will remain the rail industry’s premier research partner as it puts technology to work advancing operations, efficiency and sustainability. While there are many exciting changes ahead, one fundamental piece will remain the same — TTCI will still be home to the most trusted rail researchers and innovators.”

Motor carriers applaud TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal said Wednesday the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers had named it the Port of New York and New Jersey’s best overall chassis provider.

The association, made up of 170 members that do business at the Port of New York and New Jersey as trucking and trucking-related companies, has bestowed TRAC this honor four times in the past six years.

“The record-breaking freight volumes we’ve experienced have made maintaining sufficient inventory of reliable, roadworthy chassis an extremely difficult task,” said Lisa Yakomin, Bi-State Motor Carriers president. “TRAC Intermodal demonstrated extraordinary dedication to providing a high level of service during this period of unprecedented demand, and we are proud to recognize their efforts with the award for the 2021 Best Overall Chassis Provider.”

TRAC said its metro pool serving the region consists of 17,000 chassis, 65% of which have been upgraded to have LED lights, OEM tires and other higher-quality components.

“We greatly appreciate being recognized once again by the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers for this award,” said TRAC President and CEO Daniel Walsh. “We are especially proud to be honored during the challenging times of record cargo volumes and pressing chassis demand, which underscores our commitment to providing our customers with top-quality, safe and reliable equipment.”

TRAC Intermodal said last week that it has invested more than $1 billion since 2011 to expand and modernize its fleet.

