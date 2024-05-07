RailState raises $4M to expand network, leverage AI for rail industry

Updated on Tuesday, May 7 at 4:05 p.m. CDT to include an additional statement from RailState’s Chief Commercial Officer John Schmitter.

RailState, a company that offers real-time measuring of rail capacity and performance in North America, announced on Tuesday $4 million in new funding to expand its network and bring AI-powered insights to the rail industry.

According to a press release from the company, the $4 million investment was led by a group of private equity and industrial executives with deep experience in information services, SaaS and engineering services. The funds will be used for the strategic expansion of RailState’s network coverage, including along the U.S.-Mexico border, and product investments to provide customers with accurate, real-time rail network information.

Quincy, Massachusetts-headquartered RailState was founded in 2021 by CEO Jamie Heller and Chief Commercial Officer John Schmitter. Since then, the company has built an insights platform providing real-time, actionable intelligence covering all aspects of train movements and rail network performance across all of Canada and parts of the U.S.

“We’re grateful for this strategic support,” Heller said of the funding in the press release. “We’ve been moving quickly expanding our network and empowering rail users with critical AI insights to make better decisions. This funding helps us move even faster. We’re especially excited to be opening a new region of coverage at the US-Mexico border.”



