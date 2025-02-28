Ravaged by Helene, I-40 in North Carolina to reopen, with limits

Eastbound and westbound passage on Interstate 40 straddling the North Carolina-Tennessee border, restricted since Hurricane Helene ripped through the region in October, will resume this weekend.

The stretch of highway that will now be open is between Exit 7 in North Carolina – Cold Springs Creek Road – and Big Creek Road, Exit 447, in Tennessee.

North Carolina also said only one lane will be open in each direction between exits 15 and 20.



