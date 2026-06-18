RBW Logistics acquires warehousing unit from World Group

RBW Logistics expanded its national footprint with the acquisition of World Group’s warehousing business.

The strategic carve-out included the acquisition of World Distribution Services and Pacific Cascade Distribution. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This is about building a stronger foundation for the future,” said RBW Logistics CEO Frank Anderson. … “Expanding our network allows us to better support our customers as they scale, while creating new paths for our team members to take on larger roles and lead in new markets.”

Augusta, Georgia-based RBW Logistics is a 3PL specializing in warehousing, distribution, omnichannel fulfillment and other logistics services. The deal expands RBW’s national presence to include locations in Sumner, Washington, Norfolk, Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio. It also gives the company added capacity at its Savannah, Georgia campus.