Newsletters Contact Us

3PL and BrokerageFulfillmentNewsWarehouse

RBW Logistics acquires warehousing unit from World Group

Deal expands national footprint

Todd Maiden
·
RBW is a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital, a New Orleans-based lower middle market private equity firm. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

RBW Logistics expanded its national footprint with the acquisition of World Group’s warehousing business.

The strategic carve-out included the acquisition of World Distribution Services and Pacific Cascade Distribution. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This is about building a stronger foundation for the future,” said RBW Logistics CEO Frank Anderson. … “Expanding our network allows us to better support our customers as they scale, while creating new paths for our team members to take on larger roles and lead in new markets.”

Augusta, Georgia-based RBW Logistics is a 3PL specializing in warehousing, distribution, omnichannel fulfillment and other logistics services. The deal expands RBW’s national presence to include locations in Sumner, Washington, Norfolk, Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio. It also gives the company added capacity at its Savannah, Georgia campus.

RBW is a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital, a New Orleans-based lower middle market private equity firm.

“This is an important step forward for RBW and for the customers we serve,” said RBW President David Sadler. “Expanding into these pivotal markets allows us to offer stronger network connectivity and greater flexibility. It creates a platform that is built to adapt to real-world supply chain dynamics.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.