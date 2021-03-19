  • ITVI.USA
    15,332.690
    56.660
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.210
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,279.960
    47.020
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.060
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.190
    -5.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.490
    -0.070
    -4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.040
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.390
    0.050
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,332.690
    56.660
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.210
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,279.960
    47.020
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.060
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.190
    -5.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.490
    -0.070
    -4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.040
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.390
    0.050
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Reading into ‘The Man’s Guide to Corporate Culture’ – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 19, 2021
0 53 1 minute read

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking with Heather Zumarraga about her new book “The Man’s Guide To Corporate Culture,” Travelers’ Tim Francis talks cyberthreats and risk, Loadsmart’s Felipe Capella talks growth and markets, and Traffix’s Nick Roth takes us on a career journey with his comeback story.

Plus, motive unclear in fatal shootings of 2 warehouse workers, XPO announces logistics spinoff GXO, and Walmart retools Dallas store into fulfillment center.

They’re joined by special guests Heather Zumarraga, work environment adviser, president of Zuma Global LLC, and a respected business journalist for Fox News, Fox Business News, Newsmax and CNBC; Felipe Capella, president, COO and co-founder, Loadsmart; Tim Francis, enterprise cyber lead, Travelers; and Nick Roth, branch director, Traffix.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 19, 2021
0 53 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc