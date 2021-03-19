Reading into ‘The Man’s Guide to Corporate Culture’ – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking with Heather Zumarraga about her new book “The Man’s Guide To Corporate Culture,” Travelers’ Tim Francis talks cyberthreats and risk, Loadsmart’s Felipe Capella talks growth and markets, and Traffix’s Nick Roth takes us on a career journey with his comeback story.

Plus, motive unclear in fatal shootings of 2 warehouse workers, XPO announces logistics spinoff GXO, and Walmart retools Dallas store into fulfillment center.

They’re joined by special guests Heather Zumarraga, work environment adviser, president of Zuma Global LLC, and a respected business journalist for Fox News, Fox Business News, Newsmax and CNBC; Felipe Capella, president, COO and co-founder, Loadsmart; Tim Francis, enterprise cyber lead, Travelers; and Nick Roth, branch director, Traffix.

