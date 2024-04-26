Really cold hydrogen could bring driving range parity with diesel

The time it takes to fuel a hydrogen-powered fuel cell truck is already on par with diesel. But there is still a yawning gap when it comes to comparable driving range. A new hydrogen storage system that packs more energy density might change that.

The goal of hydrogen and battery-electric trucks is to reduce the 12% of greenhouse gas emissions attributed to heavy-duty trucking.

San Francisco-based startup Verne is named after 19th Century science fiction pioneer Jules Verne,. He predicted the eventual use of hydrogen as a fuel in his 1875 book The Mysterious Island.

Verne is developing high-density hydrogen storage systems. It says its cryo-compressed hydrogen technology (CcH2) could improve range and payload for hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks and hydrogen internal combustion engines (ICE) by up to 87%.

Let’s get the chemistry lesson out of the way first. The CcH2 comparison is to 700 bar. That’s a metric unit for fueling that equates to slightly more than 10,000 pounds of pressure per square inch. At 350 bar, or 5,000 psi, Verne expects 200% greater hydrogen-storage density operating at less than 400 bar. Compared to liquid hydrogen, Verne projects 33% greater efficiency.

Cryo-compressed hydrogen is minus 200 degrees Celsius compared to compressed gaseous hydrogen. Gaseous hydrogen is kept at an ambient temperature of about 25 C. So, CcH2 is 225 C colder than compressed hydrogen. It is about 50 degrees Celsius warmer than liquid hydrogen, which is chilled to minus 253 C.

Comparisons to diesel driving range

For comparison, the Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicle with a 200kW fuel cell advertises a maximum range of up to 500 miles on a liquid hydrogen fillup of 70kg at 700 bar. The Hyundai Xcient fuel cell truck has twin 90kW fuel cells and seven H2 tanks that allow a 400-mile range with a full load. A truck running on diesel fuel can travel 1,000 miles or more between fill-ups.

Nikola recently opened a liquid hydrogen fueling station in Ontario, California, that can accommodate 30 fuel cell trucks a day. (Photo: Nikola)

Meeting or exceeding diesel driving range is critical to broaden hydrogen adoption for long-haul trucking. This is especially true as manufacturers embrace H2 ICE led by Cummins’ 15-liter offering for 2028.





Verne technology still theoretical

Verne’s technology is still mostly theoretical. It plans to conduct real-world testing this year with fleets in Alberta, Canada. Verne will retrofit a diesel engine to run on a hydrogen-diesel blend. It tested its technology on a smaller vehicle in late 2023.

Earlier in April, the company closed a strategic capital raise led by Trucks Venture Capital. That brought Verne’s total funding to $15.5 million, including grants like one announced Wednesday from Alberta Innovates. It will fund engine development and demonstration in collaboration with Diesel Tech Industries.

Verne worked with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on a 29-kilogram storage system. The system boasts three times greater capacity than previously known examples. Two such systems mounted to a Class 8 truck could enable a range exceeding 500 miles, according to Verne analysis.

The Verne cryo-compressed hydrogen system could be 33% more energy-dense and efficient than liquid hydrogen. (Photo: Verne)

The energy stored in one 29-kg CcH2 tank is roughly equivalent to a 1 megawatt-hour battery storage system. It weighs about 882 pounds compared to a 1 megawatt-hour battery, which tips the scales at more than 11,000 pounds.

“Verne has developed high-density, lightweight hydrogen storage systems for use onboard heavy-duty vehicles at low cost,” David Jaramillo, co-founder of Verne, said in a December news release. “Our solution builds upon decades of research pioneered at Livermore to provide a reliable, scalable and cost-effective storage solution.”

What’s next?

On the hardware side, Verne is working with Arta, a Diez, Germany-based maker of coupling and connector systems. They are jointly developing receptacles for CcH2 truck refueling stations. The goal is creating high-performance equipment for a trucking refueling network.

Verne is also developing a mobile CcH2 refueler. It will be used to support Verne’s truck demonstrations, Pat Donley, Verne business operations manager, told me in an email. The company is working toward 10-minute refueling for 500 miles of driving range. A Nikola Tre fillup takes about 20 minutes.

“We are in discussions with many traditional OEMs, for both hydrogen combustion engines and fuel cells, as well as fuel cell makers,” Donley said. “We’ve worked on paid technology evaluations with two major companies, and are now in discussions about commercial pilots with several companies.”





Nikola and fuel cell maker Hyzon Motors declined comment on CcH2.

Verne is also working with ZeroAvia on using CcH2 on board aircraft and for refueling from gaseous and liquid hydrogen.

Veggie tales: Volvo and Mack switch to renewable diesel factory fills

In the same week that new research showed renewable diesel fuel would cost a fifth as much as converting the nation’s trucking fleet to run on electricity, Volvo Trucks North America and sibling Mack Trucks said they would begin filling new trucks at their factories with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel.

Using waste products as feedstocks — similar to renewable natural gas — HVO production can promote a more sustainable circular economy by converting waste into fuel.

HVO has the same chemical and physical properties as diesel fuel but with a lower carbon content. Volvo and Mack engines made in Hagerstown, Maryland, need no modifications to operate on up to 100% renewable diesel.

ATRI pegs renewable diesel at a fifth of battery-electric truck cost

The American Transportation Research Institute reported Tuesday that the 15-year price tag of switching from petroleum-based diesel to renewable diesel would be about $203 billion. That is about a fifth of the $1 trillion estimate of converting to battery-electric vehicles.

New Volvo and Mack Trucks are being fueled with hydrotreated vegetable oil, a renewable diesel fuel, at the Volvo Trucks North America New River Valley Plant in Virginia and at the Mack plant in Lower Macungie, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Volvo described the initiative as part of a broader strategy to decarbonize the industry. It is starting that by enhancing internal combustion engine efficiency with drop-in renewable fuels. The two continue to scale electric trucks. Notably the Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric, and the Mack LR refuse truck and MD Class 6-7.

Volvo is part of cellcentric, a joint venture with Daimler Truck developing hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks.

“Today and for the foreseeable future there will not be a one-size fits all approach to decarbonizing transportation,” VTNA President Peter Voorhoeve said in a news release.

Each new diesel-powered truck leaves the NRV plant with 20 to 25 gallons of HVO per tank. Trucks destined for end customers get a full tank of HVO. Volvo estimates it will replace 1,125,000 gallons of fossil-based diesel annually, cutting 75% to 85% of carbon dioxide emissions from its operations.

On the other hand …

In a new report, telematics leader Geotab says that data from more than 750,000 light-duty commercial vehicles in North America and Europe suggests nearly four in 10 of them in the U.S. are good candidates to switch to battery-electric mobility.

While excluding heavy-duty trucks, the analysis found that replacing every suitable internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle with an electric vehicle could save 2.2 billion gallons of fuel while avoiding 19 million metric tons of CO2 emissions over the next seven years.

On a cost and range basis, 38% of U.S. commercial light-duty ICE vehicles could be replaced with an EV equivalent right now, Geotab said.

By the numbers, each EV-suitable commercial vehicle replacement over its lifespan would save on average $15,000, avoid the use of 7,800 gallons of fuel and avoid generating 68 tons of CO2 emissions.

“By leveraging real-world data insights, we can demonstrate the operational and economic viability of EVs across a wide range of fleet applications,” Eric Mallia, Geotab’s vice president of Sustainability Solutions, said in a news release.

While the study does not directly address the paucity of electric charging infrastructure, it said scheduled charging saves money and reduces the need to upgrade electrical systems. Since most local delivery trucks spend more than half of their time parked in a 24-hour period, opportunities abound to schedule charging.

Jim Nebergall, general manager of Cummins’ hydrogen engine business, does not see meaningful hydrogen fueling infrastructure being available for the company’s X15H hydrogen internal combustion engine before 2028.

Briefly noted …

Paccar Inc. reports Q1 earnings next week. It is one of 14 S&P 500 stocks with both a 10% share or higher share price gain and a dividend exceeding 3%, according to Seeking Alpha.

Shareholder advocate As You Sow wants Cummins shareholders to establish a link between emissions reductions and executive compensation. The company board opposes the proposal.

Megawatt charging became a reality for Daimler Truck’s Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 during testing in Germany.

The Mercedes Benz eActros 600 gets a megawatt charge of electricity, the first truck known to take such a high charging rate. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Peterbilt is introducing Digital Vision System-Mirrors in the Models 579 and 567, accelerating a trend that could eventually lead to the end of boxy, aero-defeating 50-inch side mirrors.

When approved for regular production, A-pillar mounted video cameras could replace the bulky, outsized mirrors and improve aerodynamics and safety. (Photo: Peterbilt)

