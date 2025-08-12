Rebecca Tinucci named CEO of Uber Freight

Uber Freight announced Tuesday the appointment of Rebecca Tinucci as chief executive officer. Tinucci succeeds founder and chief executive officer Lior Ron, who will become chairman while also taking on a new role as chief operating officer of Waabi, an autonomous trucking technology company.
Uber is a major investor in Waabi, with the release noting its continued commitment to innovation across logistics and autonomous technologies.
Tinucci brings extensive experience from Tesla, where she served as the senior director of charging infrastructure. In her previous role at Tesla, she transformed the global charging organization into a profitable multi-billion-dollar business and led industry-wide collaborations that established North American standards for electric vehicle infrastructure.
Most recently at Uber, she spearheaded the company’s global electrification strategy, developing partnerships across energy and mobility sectors to advance zero-emission goals.
“Uber Freight has built something truly special — a platform that changes the game for shippers, carriers, and the entire industry,” said Tinucci in a press release. “I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves with this team to keep raising the bar for our customers and showing the market what’s next.”
Under Ron’s nine-year leadership, Uber Freight evolved from a startup within Uber to a global logistics platform managing over $20 billion in freight under management. The company developed multiple products including Uber Freight TMS, Exchange, Powerloop, and the recently launched Insights AI.
“Uber Freight was born from my belief that logistics could be radically transformed through technology,” said Ron. “Rebecca is a proven leader who brings strong operational chops, customer empathy, and platform thinking. I’m thrilled to support her as she takes the helm for Uber Freight’s next chapter.”
Through Uber Freight’s managed transportation services, the company serves one in three Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate, Nestlé, and Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Tinucci will make her first public appearance as CEO at Deliver 2025, Uber Freight’s flagship customer event scheduled for September.