Rebecca Tinucci named CEO of Uber Freight

Uber Freight announced Tuesday the appointment of Rebecca Tinucci as chief executive officer. Tinucci succeeds founder and chief executive officer Lior Ron, who will become chairman while also taking on a new role as chief operating officer of Waabi, an autonomous trucking technology company.

Uber is a major investor in Waabi, with the release noting its continued commitment to innovation across logistics and autonomous technologies.

Tinucci brings extensive experience from Tesla, where she served as the senior director of charging infrastructure. In her previous role at Tesla, she transformed the global charging organization into a profitable multi-billion-dollar business and led industry-wide collaborations that established North American standards for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Most recently at Uber, she spearheaded the company’s global electrification strategy, developing partnerships across energy and mobility sectors to advance zero-emission goals.