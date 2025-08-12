Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Rebecca Tinucci named CEO of Uber Freight

Former Tesla executive takes helm succeeding founder Lior Ron who transitions to chairman and joins Waabi as COO.

Thomas Wasson
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Rebecca Tinucci appointed CEO of Uber Freight, succeeding founder Lior Ron who becomes chairman and COO of Waabi (an autonomous trucking company Uber invests in).
  • Tinucci brings extensive experience from Tesla, where she led the profitable expansion of their charging infrastructure, and from Uber's global electrification strategy.
  • Under Ron's leadership, Uber Freight grew to manage over $20 billion in freight and developed several key logistics products.
  • Tinucci will debut as CEO at Uber Freight's Deliver 2025 customer event in September.
Uber Freight announced Tuesday the appointment of Rebecca Tinucci as chief executive officer. Tinucci succeeds founder and chief executive officer Lior Ron, who will become chairman while also taking on a new role as chief operating officer of Waabi, an autonomous trucking technology company. 

Uber is a major investor in Waabi, with the release noting its continued commitment to innovation across logistics and autonomous technologies.

Tinucci brings extensive experience from Tesla, where she served as the senior director of charging infrastructure. In her previous role at Tesla, she transformed the global charging organization into a profitable multi-billion-dollar business and led industry-wide collaborations that established North American standards for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Most recently at Uber, she spearheaded the company’s global electrification strategy, developing partnerships across energy and mobility sectors to advance zero-emission goals.

“Uber Freight has built something truly special — a platform that changes the game for shippers, carriers, and the entire industry,” said Tinucci in a press release. “I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves with this team to keep raising the bar for our customers and showing the market what’s next.”

Under Ron’s nine-year leadership, Uber Freight evolved from a startup within Uber to a global logistics platform managing over $20 billion in freight under management. The company developed multiple products including Uber Freight TMS, Exchange, Powerloop, and the recently launched Insights AI.

“Uber Freight was born from my belief that logistics could be radically transformed through technology,” said Ron. “Rebecca is a proven leader who brings strong operational chops, customer empathy, and platform thinking. I’m thrilled to support her as she takes the helm for Uber Freight’s next chapter.”

Through Uber Freight’s managed transportation services, the company serves one in three Fortune 500 companies, including Colgate, Nestlé, and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Tinucci will make her first public appearance as CEO at Deliver 2025, Uber Freight’s flagship customer event scheduled for September.

Thomas Wasson

Based in Chattanooga TN, Thomas is an Enterprise Trucking Analyst at FreightWaves with a focus on news commentary, analysis and trucking insights. Before that, he worked at a digital trucking startup aifleet, Arrive Logistics, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises with an emphasis on fleet management, load planning, freight analysis, and truckload network design. He hosts two podcasts and newsletters at FreightWaves — Loaded and Rolling and Truck Tech.