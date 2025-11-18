Reelables has Series A at $10.4 million to upgrade supply chain tracking with smart labels

Reelables is stepping into its next chapter with fresh capital and a clearer mandate: scale fast and redefine how the supply chain sees itself. The London-based company, known for pioneering a fully printable active smart label, announced a $10.4 million Series A round that positions it to accelerate manufacturing, deepen engineering resources, and bring its thin-film tracking technology to global scale. It caps off a year in which the company grew more than 200%
The company’s smart labels stand out in a crowded tracking market because they challenge the long-held assumption that active tracking requires bulky hardware, battery swaps, or hands-on scanning.
Reelables has reached mass production of a new class of ultra-thin, wireless labels built on flexible batteries and designed to run through the same printers supply chain operators already rely on. The result is a Bluetooth and 5G label that’s as thin as paper, disposable after use, and capable of delivering item-level visibility with complete accuracy. For logistics providers, retailers, and manufacturers, especially those handling sensitive or high-value goods, the promise is a step change in transparency, theft reduction, and operational control.
The company argues that many tracking platforms today still demand too much friction. Traditional cellular trackers often require pairing, charging, or additional steps that simply don’t fit workflows moving thousands of parcels an hour. Reelables’ 5G label sidesteps those constraints by doubling as the shipping label itself.
For freight forwarders, 3PLs, and other operators with their own infrastructure, this keeps costs and labor overhead low while making high-volume smart labeling actually feasible. For manufacturers and consumer brands that need precision without building or managing that infrastructure, the label offers an accuracy level designed to ensure deliveries land exactly where they’re supposed to.
As Reelables prepares to scale production toward its goal of 100 million labels per year, the company has also added new leadership to guide its next phase. Tom Carter, an industry veteran with experience across IoT, SaaS, telecom, and AI, has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Carter has a track record of growing technology organizations through product complexity and market expansion, bringing experience from roles at AskPorter, Ostmodern, and Drayson Technologies.
Co-founder David Stanton says, “The advanced manufacturing process of our active smart labels enables us to deliver scalable and cost-effective tracking solutions, empowering our customers to achieve real-time supply chain visibility. The new round of funding and support, combined with Carter’s expertise, will allow us to expand our production, improve partner engagement, and introduce new solutions for our customers currently under development.”
Reelables’ investors share the conviction that the market is shifting toward lighter, simpler, data-rich tracking solutions. Ross Sabolcik, Senior Vice President of Product Lines at Silicon Labs, notes that smart label technology is beginning to reshape how companies understand product movement: “Smart label technology is transforming supply chain transparency and empowering businesses with better data. Reelables’ innovations have the potential to not only improve product tracking and efficiency but also foster greater trust and reliability across vital sectors like retail and pharma. Reelables has honed in on an exciting asset tracking market, which is expected to reach $88B by 2033.”