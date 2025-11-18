Reelables has Series A at $10.4 million to upgrade supply chain tracking with smart labels

Reelables is stepping into its next chapter with fresh capital and a clearer mandate: scale fast and redefine how the supply chain sees itself. The London-based company, known for pioneering a fully printable active smart label, announced a $10.4 million Series A round that positions it to accelerate manufacturing, deepen engineering resources, and bring its thin-film tracking technology to global scale. It caps off a year in which the company grew more than 200%

The company’s smart labels stand out in a crowded tracking market because they challenge the long-held assumption that active tracking requires bulky hardware, battery swaps, or hands-on scanning.

Reelables has reached mass production of a new class of ultra-thin, wireless labels built on flexible batteries and designed to run through the same printers supply chain operators already rely on. The result is a Bluetooth and 5G label that’s as thin as paper, disposable after use, and capable of delivering item-level visibility with complete accuracy. For logistics providers, retailers, and manufacturers, especially those handling sensitive or high-value goods, the promise is a step change in transparency, theft reduction, and operational control.

The company argues that many tracking platforms today still demand too much friction. Traditional cellular trackers often require pairing, charging, or additional steps that simply don’t fit workflows moving thousands of parcels an hour. Reelables’ 5G label sidesteps those constraints by doubling as the shipping label itself.