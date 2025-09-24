Regulators target crooked freight brokers

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are taking steps to improve response times to complaints filed by truckers, carriers, and brokers with particular attention paid to addressing broker fraud.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

“This overdue tech upgrade is a win for drivers, carriers, and the driving public,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a Wednesday news release announcing the changes.

“The modernized database will make it easier to file complaints, access digital tools, and empower individuals to speak up about unsafe practices. With your support, we will continue to take bad actors off the roads to keep the American people safe.”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Consumer Complaint Database (NCCDB) is considered by DOT to be the primary online portal for drivers as well as consumers to report violations related to safety, fraud, and household goods moves. The NCCDB receives 25,000 to 30,000 complaints annually, according to DOT.