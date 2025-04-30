Report finds repeal of truck tax would mean fewer crashes

WASHINGTON — New research by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has linked repealing the 12% federal excise tax (FET) on new trucks and truck equipment to a significant reduction in crashes and, as a result, significant cost savings.

In its report released on Wednesday, ATRI, the research arm of the American Trucking Associations, found that the accelerated replacement of old trucks with new ones spurred by repealing the tax would reduce the cost of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The resulting increase in the number of trucks operating with such equipment on board would prevent 750 crashes per year and save nearly $13.5 billion in crash costs over 10 years, ATRI estimated.

Decrease in CO2 from Truck FET Repeal Across Ten Years

Credit: ATRI

“Truck prices clearly impact annual sales for our dealers, and reduce our customers’ ability to add new equipment to their fleet,” commented Jacqueline Gelb, president of the American Truck Dealers, in an ATRI press release.



