ATRI: Road congestion cost trucking $108.8B in 2022

Highway congestion cost the trucking industry a record $108.8 billion in 2022, according to a survey released Wednesday by the American Transportation Research Institute.

ATRI’s survey, which measures congestion using average truck speeds, truck volumes and operational costs, found that total congestion hours in 2022 decreased slightly from 2021 due to the weakening freight market.

However, the cost to operate a truck increased at a greater rate in the same period, causing overall congestion costs to jump 15% from the previous high of $94.6 billion in the previous year as surveyed by ATRI, the research arm of the American Trucking Associations.

“This level of delay is equivalent to more than 430,000 commercial truck drivers sitting idle for one work year and an average cost of $7,588 for every registered combination truck,” ATRI estimated.



