Truck speeds continue to decline at nation’s biggest highway bottlenecks

WASHINGTON — Average truck speeds below 45 mph are becoming more prevalent at the country’s most notorious freight traffic jams, according to the American Transportation Research Institute.

ATRI, the research of the American Trucking Associations, revealed in its latest annual freight bottleneck survey that 66 of the top 100 bottlenecks in the U.S. had average truck speeds of less than 45 mph.

That compares with 62 of the top 100 bottlenecks in ATRI’s 2024 survey and 49 in its 2023 survey.

“Delays inflicted on truckers by congestion are the equivalent of 436,000 drivers sitting idle for an entire year,” said ATRI President and COO Rebecca Brewster, in a statement Wednesday when the survey was released. “These metrics are getting worse, but the good news is that states do not need to accept the status quo.”



