Resilience360 and Riskpulse rebrand as Everstream Analytics

Resilience360 and Riskpulse, leading global supply chain risk analytics solutions, have announced an integration to rebrand as Everstream Analytics. The new brand will continue to bring real-time and predictive risk analytics to the supply chains of major brands like Disney, Campbell’s, Apple and Goodyear.

“The word Everstream not only conveys resilience and agility, but it also describes the uninterrupted flow of materials, goods and revenue through our clients’ supply chains,” explained David Shillingford, CEO of Everstream Analytics, in a Tuesday news release announcing the integration. “Our unique capabilities come from applying AI to proprietary data at scale along with our team’s deep expertise in supply chain risk analytics.”

Everstream’s predictive models analyze over 20 billion data points every day, sourced directly in 220 countries. Its new platform, Next Generation, will combine the capabilities of both companies to allow customers a predictive approach to supply chain risk management.

“We created Resilience360 in 2014 to enable businesses to turn supply chain disruption and global environmental and socio-political volatility into competitive advantage by providing them a holistics, end-to-end view of their supply chains and a real-time risk visibility. The new Everstream platform now supports the next phase of this journey,” said Katja Busch, DHL’s chief commercial officer, in the release.

Many Fortune 500 companies use Everstream’s solutions for its agility, as it can be deployed in weeks, sometimes days.

“This [platform] enables our clients to turn risk into a competitive advantage. As our new tagline says, we help our clients to ‘Get in Front of What’s Ahead,’” said Shillingford in the release.