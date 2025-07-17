RK Logistics appoints new head of semiconductor engineering

RK Logistics Group, a specialized logistics provider based in Fremont, California, has appointed Brian Saucier as director of semiconductor engineering and campus support services.
Saucier brings more than 30 years of experience in complex supply chain operations and business development. His appointment aligns with RK Logistics’ strategic expansion into cost-effective third-party solutions tailored for the semiconductor industry.
In his new role, Saucier will advocate for the benefits of strategically outsourcing engineering and campus support operations to Silicon Valley companies, aiming to help reduce operational costs by 25–35%.
“Brian’s appointment represents our strengthened commitment to delivering transformational economic value to the semiconductor engineering community,” said Joe MacLean, CEO of RK Logistics Group, in a news release emailed to FreightWaves. “Outsourcing isn’t just about cost savings—it’s about converting fixed costs into variable ones, accessing specialized expertise, and elevating operational performance in ways that would be cost-prohibitive to achieve internally.”
Saucier has held senior roles at leading logistics firms, including vice president of business development at XPO Logistics and logistics lead at AECOM.
“The semiconductor and technology sectors require a level of operational excellence that surpasses conventional approaches,” Saucier said. “RK Logistics’ 40-plus years of experience serving Silicon Valley, coupled with our Six Sigma+ performance standards, offers a unique value proposition for companies looking to streamline operations, expand their footprint, and achieve significant cost savings.”
According to RK Logistics, its strategic shift toward outsourced engineering and campus support services can reduce labor costs by 30–50% and cut facilities and administrative overhead by 15–25%.
“The economic case for outsourcing has never been stronger,” MacLean added. “Our clients typically realize total operational cost reductions of 25–35% within the first year, while also improving service quality and operational performance. This is about doing things smarter—not just cheaper.”