RK Logistics appoints new head of semiconductor engineering

RK Logistics Group, a specialized logistics provider based in Fremont, California, has appointed Brian Saucier as director of semiconductor engineering and campus support services.

Saucier brings more than 30 years of experience in complex supply chain operations and business development. His appointment aligns with RK Logistics’ strategic expansion into cost-effective third-party solutions tailored for the semiconductor industry.

In his new role, Saucier will advocate for the benefits of strategically outsourcing engineering and campus support operations to Silicon Valley companies, aiming to help reduce operational costs by 25–35%.

“Brian’s appointment represents our strengthened commitment to delivering transformational economic value to the semiconductor engineering community,” said Joe MacLean, CEO of RK Logistics Group, in a news release emailed to FreightWaves. “Outsourcing isn’t just about cost savings—it’s about converting fixed costs into variable ones, accessing specialized expertise, and elevating operational performance in ways that would be cost-prohibitive to achieve internally.”