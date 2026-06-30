Road to Sweden: Unpacking Volvo Trucks’ Global Service Competition

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Bruckner's Truck & Equipment from Dallas, TX, is headed to Sweden for the Volvo VISTA World Championship. Learn what this global service competition entails, from mastering European Volvo trucks to troubleshooting complex technical issues under pressure. Team lead Deyan Draganov shares insights into the rigorous training and unique challenges they face.

A technician at Bruckner Truck Sales in Dallas has qualified for the VISTA World Championship, Volvo Trucks' global service competition held in Sweden, after his shop placed three teams in the semifinal round — an achievement he says underscores the depth of technical talent at the Dallas location.

The VISTA competition draws roughly 200 teams from around the world, and reaching the final round represents a top-three-percent finish in the field. For the technician, identified as Dayan, the road to Sweden marks his second continental run at the title: he previously competed representing Volvo Bulgaria in Europe before spending 15 years with Bruckner Truck Sales in North America.

"A total of 3 teams from our shop qualified to the semifinals, and this is showing the significance of Vista to our organization and our shop."

The competition format is not speed-for-speed's-sake. Teams are presented with technical faults on actual trucks and scored on who resolves them fastest and most accurately. The challenge in Sweden will be compounded by the fact that the trucks used will be European-spec cabover models — not the conventional configurations North American technicians work on daily.

To bridge that gap, Volvo North America is organizing a boot camp in Greensboro, North Carolina, before the September competition. The training is designed to familiarize the Dallas team with European product architecture, emissions systems, and electronic configurations they do not regularly encounter. Dayan noted that European trucks have operated on more stringent emission standards and more complex electronics than their U.S. counterparts for roughly seven to eight years, though Volvo's VM4 platform in the U.S. market has begun narrowing that gap.

"There is a big difference on the emission levels. There is a big difference on the electronics. There is a big difference on complexity," Dayan said, drawing on three years working for Volvo Bulgaria and 15 years on the North American side.

Winning, Dayan said, ultimately comes down to deep product knowledge — the same knowledge technicians build diagnosing and repairing trucks every day. With three semifinalist teams out of a single Dallas shop, Bruckner appears to be betting its bench strength can translate from American conventionals to European cabovers on the world stage.