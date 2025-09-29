Rose Rocket adds email-reading tech through acquisition

AI-enabled TMS provider Rose Rocket announced Monday that it has acquired Toronto-based technology provider Centro.
Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at
F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.
Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next.
Centro’s software converts emails into structured data, directly uploading the information into supply chain systems. The technology is touted for being able to solve complex freight workflows beyond standard AI tools. The exception management software was first developed for the manufacturing industry.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This was Rose Rocket’s first acquisition.
“All software will fundamentally change in the next 5 years, and the TMS category will look completely different than it does today,” said Justin Sky, co-founder and CEO at Rose Rocket, in a news release. “With the coming 4th generation of TMS, the AI-Native TMS, on the horizon, vendors and transportation companies will have to adapt or be left behind. Rose Rocket is committing massive resources to be the best of the 3rd and 4th generations.”
The integration has already improved Rose Rocket’s email large language model, leading to the official launch of its AI-native email assistant, TED, out of beta. TED automates the process of turning shipment emails into booked orders, keeping the TMS updated without manual data entry. It also centralizes all related communications, like delays and instructions.
The automation provides brokers, carriers and shippers with quicker execution and real-time load visibility while minimizing errors.
“Our mission at Centro has always been to eliminate the chaos in the supply chain by bringing insights from where operations work truly happens; the inbox,” said Jamyang Tenzin, Centro’s co-founder and CEO. “Together, we will eliminate manual bottlenecks, keep inboxes and Rose Rocket in sync, and give brokers, carriers, and shippers the visibility and automation they need to move freight faster and smarter.”
Tenzin and fellow Centro co-founder Andrew Liu have joined the Rose Rocket team to lead the integration.
Rose Rocket’s platform has more than 100,000 daily users from over 1,200 logistics companies. It processed $2.7 billion in freight in last year.