Rose Rocket adds email-reading tech through acquisition

AI-enabled TMS provider Rose Rocket announced Monday that it has acquired Toronto-based technology provider Centro.

Centro’s software converts emails into structured data, directly uploading the information into supply chain systems. The technology is touted for being able to solve complex freight workflows beyond standard AI tools. The exception management software was first developed for the manufacturing industry.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This was Rose Rocket’s first acquisition.

“All software will fundamentally change in the next 5 years, and the TMS category will look completely different than it does today,” said Justin Sky, co-founder and CEO at Rose Rocket, in a news release. “With the coming 4th generation of TMS, the AI-Native TMS, on the horizon, vendors and transportation companies will have to adapt or be left behind. Rose Rocket is committing massive resources to be the best of the 3rd and 4th generations.”