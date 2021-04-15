Running a small trucking company hell-bent on success — FreightWaves Insiders

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with trucker and Hell Bent Xpress owner Jamie Hagen.

They talk about the career journey of a driver from teenage hauler to fleet owner, as well as Mackonomics, brand partnerships and maximizing fuel efficiency. Also on tap: top driver issues and why drivers feel the way they do, plus much more.

Hagen calls himself a strong entrepreneurship professional with a master’s degree focused in Left Lane Logic from Interstate University.

