  • ITVI.USA
    15,299.350
    -21.430
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.450
    -0.420
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,283.310
    -26.860
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.160
    -0.090
    -2.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    -0.030
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.400
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.820
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,299.350
    -21.430
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.450
    -0.420
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,283.310
    -26.860
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.160
    -0.090
    -2.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    -0.030
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.400
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.820
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

Running a small trucking company hell-bent on success — FreightWaves Insiders

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 15, 2021
0 107 Less than a minute

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with trucker and Hell Bent Xpress owner Jamie Hagen.

They talk about the career journey of a driver from teenage hauler to fleet owner, as well as Mackonomics, brand partnerships and maximizing fuel efficiency. Also on tap: top driver issues and why drivers feel the way they do, plus much more.

Hagen calls himself a strong entrepreneurship professional with a master’s degree focused in Left Lane Logic from Interstate University.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode. New shows drop every Thursday.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Visit the guest’s site

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 15, 2021
0 107 Less than a minute
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc