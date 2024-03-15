Running on Ice: A partnership for the ages

All thawed out

(Photo: Chiquita Brands International)

Bananas for all is something that Chiquita takes very seriously. Its ongoing partnership with Daikin Reefer has been holding strong since 2018. That’s nearly six years of collaboration to give bananas to the world, more specifically North America. Chiquita uses Daikin’s ZeSTIA reefer units, which Chiquita says are unmatched for reliability and performance. As a bonus, the units help reduce carbon dioxide emissions while preserving the bananas’ freshness.

According to a news release, “Bananas, ranked as the world’s fourth most crucial food crop, are highly susceptible to changes in their environment and require meticulous cold supply chain conditions during transportation. Recognizing this, Chiquita has progressively expanded its fleet of Daikin Reefer units. Presently, about half of the ZeSTIA units in Great White Fleet’s equipment are supported with Daikin CA (controlled atmosphere) technology.”

Chiquita operates a shipping fleet through ocean carrier Great White Fleet.

Temperature checks

(Photo: Shutterstock/TAW4)

Big developments are coming to the cold storage warehouse world. Conveyco has created a new line of frozen, chilled and ambient autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). These robots provide order fulfillment, replenishment, transportation, and storage and retrieval for environmentally controlled warehouses. The robots are designed to save on labor, forklifts and floor space – a huge jump into the world of automation.