Running on Ice: Chinese tariffs’ impact on the pharmaceutical supply chain

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The will-they, won’t-they of tariffs has been looming over the pharmaceutical industry. Earlier this week, it looked like 25% tariffs were set to be imposed on top trading partners Canada and Mexico. Then the tariffs were put on hold for a month. For the moment, that leaves only the 10% tariffs on China to contend with.

Impacts of the Chinese tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry stand to be significant. The U.S. is already struggling with medication shortages forcing rationing in some areas of the country – a problem that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, especially if talks on pausing the tariffs on China are delayed.

According to a CNBC article: “China in particular is a large supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, for both brand-name and generic drugs due to lower manufacturing costs in the country. APIs are the main component of a drug that causes the desired effect of the treatment. Some generic drugs are manufactured overseas entirely.”

The tariffs could increase medication shortages as well as force generic manufacturers out of the market as margins erode. Generic manufacturers operate at low prices, occasionally at a loss, making it difficult for them to absorb significant increases.



