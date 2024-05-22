Running on Ice: Medium-duty, big advancements

What? It’s Wednesday and there’s a Running on Ice newsletter? Yes, we have a special Wednesday edition because who wants to open an email on the Friday before Memorial Day? The good news is that the Wednesday edition brings you two more days to use the code RunningOnIceFSC24 to get a discount on Future of Supply Chain tickets. The promo officially ends Friday, and I don’t see us getting lucky with a double extension.

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Big news came out of the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Vegas this week. Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. announced the development of an all-electric Isuzu NRR EV truck integrated with the Thermo King e300 all-electric transport refrigeration unit. The NRR EV is a medium-duty delivery truck with a fully electric powertrain.

Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, says in a PHCP Pros article, “Our new NRR-EV has been the top conversation for the last couple of years. We knew we had a good solution for dry product delivery, but many of our customers also needed refrigerated delivery. With all of the intricacies of the powertrain and a new approach to refrigeration, this really shows the power of the Isuzu-Thermo King collaboration. For Isuzu, this is among the first Class 5 all-electric refrigerated truck offerings, and it will open new doors for us and our brand.”

Along with a reduction in emissions, the new vehicle gets rid of some parts prone to breaking or wearing down, like belt-driven compressors and refrigeration hoses, which is increasing reliability and reducing installation time.