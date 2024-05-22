Watch Now


Borderlands Mexico: Mexican ports’ 2024 cargo volumes up 18% through April

Ports across Mexico moved a record 2.95 million twenty-foot equivalent units

Mexico’s Port of Manzanillo, the country’s busiest container port, moved 1.27 million twenty-foot equivalent units from January through April. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Seaports across Mexico moved a record 2.95 million twenty-foot equivalent units during the first four months of 2024, according to statistics from Mexico’s General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine.

That represents an 18.2% year-over-year increase.

Mexico’s nine Pacific Coast ports handled the majority of container movements from January through April, totaling 2.14 million TEUs, a 19% y/y increase.

Mexico’s two largest Pacific Coast ports — Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas — recorded a 14.5% y/y increase to 1.27 million TEUs and 35% y/y increase to 711,148 TEUs, respectively.


The Pacific Coast port of Mazatlan reported a 39% y/y increase during the first four months of 2024, with 12,221 TEUs.

Mexico’s Gulf Coast ports reported a total 795,337 TEUs from January through April, a 14.3% y/y increase.

The Port of Veracruz was Mexico’s busiest Gulf Coast container port during the period, totaling 424,949 TEUs, a 21% y/y increase. The second-busiest Gulf Coast port was Altamira, totaling 288,187 TEUs, a 7.5% y/y increase.


Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact [email protected]