Borderlands Mexico: Mexican ports’ 2024 cargo volumes up 18% through April

Seaports across Mexico moved a record 2.95 million twenty-foot equivalent units during the first four months of 2024, according to statistics from Mexico’s General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine.
That represents an 18.2% year-over-year increase.
Mexico’s nine Pacific Coast ports handled the majority of container movements from January through April, totaling 2.14 million TEUs, a 19% y/y increase.
Mexico’s two largest Pacific Coast ports — Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas — recorded a 14.5% y/y increase to 1.27 million TEUs and 35% y/y increase to 711,148 TEUs, respectively.
The Pacific Coast port of Mazatlan reported a 39% y/y increase during the first four months of 2024, with 12,221 TEUs.
Mexico’s Gulf Coast ports reported a total 795,337 TEUs from January through April, a 14.3% y/y increase.
The Port of Veracruz was Mexico’s busiest Gulf Coast container port during the period, totaling 424,949 TEUs, a 21% y/y increase. The second-busiest Gulf Coast port was Altamira, totaling 288,187 TEUs, a 7.5% y/y increase.