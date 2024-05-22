Borderlands Mexico: Mexican ports’ 2024 cargo volumes up 18% through April

Seaports across Mexico moved a record 2.95 million twenty-foot equivalent units during the first four months of 2024, according to statistics from Mexico’s General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine.

That represents an 18.2% year-over-year increase.

Mexico’s nine Pacific Coast ports handled the majority of container movements from January through April, totaling 2.14 million TEUs, a 19% y/y increase.

Mexico’s two largest Pacific Coast ports — Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas — recorded a 14.5% y/y increase to 1.27 million TEUs and 35% y/y increase to 711,148 TEUs, respectively.



