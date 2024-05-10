Running on Ice: Mother’s Day flower rush

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Mother’s Day is this weekend. If you don’t have brunch reservations, might I recommend dinner or a DIY brunch at home? Not only brunch but also flowers are synonymous with the day. Literally millions of flowers are moved across the country and internationally for Mother’s Day. Since the rush is for one major day, there is a lot of pressure for the logistics partners to step up and have the solutions to getting the fresh flowers from the fields to bouquets for the special day.

It’s kind of the same process as Valentine’s Day – the only holiday for which more flowers are shipped than Mother’s Day – but there is a wider variety of flowers versus just the traditional roses. Fun fact: There are nearly 56 million pounds of fresh flowers moved just for Mother’s Day. C.H. Robinson has one of the largest temperature-controlled capacity networks in North America and handles a significant share of the rush floral orders. Mike Moyski, vice president, temperature-controlled and flatbed, C.H. Robinson, said, “We are proud of our ability to quickly scale to meet our customers’ needs and reduce complexities that can lead to delays. With florals, the clock on freshness runs down quickly.”

The journey of a bouquet goes from the fields straight to a temperature-controlled facility in Latin America, commonly in Colombia or Ecuador, to be cooled to 34 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, the flowers hop on a plane to Miami International Airport for processing and inspection, then more cooling and consolidation before trekking across the country via refrigerated trailers to floral shops. From there, consumers pick what they want and mothers across the country are happy.



