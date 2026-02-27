Russian cybercrime ring targeted freight firms in US, Europe, report says

A Russian-linked phishing-as-a-service group ran a months-long phishing campaign targeting freight and logistics companies across the U.S. and Europe, stealing more than 1,600 login credentials.

The group dubbed “Diesel Vortex” — operated from at least September 2025 through February, focusing on platforms widely used by brokers, carriers and supply chain operators, according to a joint investigation released on Tuesday by cybersecurity researchers Have I Been Squatted and Ctrl-Alt-Intel.

The investigation found 1,649 unique credentials were compromised, drawn from 3,474 stolen login pairs. Impacted parties included users of DAT Truckstop, Penske Logistics, Electronic Funds Source (EFS), Timocom and other freight-focused systems, according to the report.

Researchers described Diesel Vortex as a structured phishing-as-a-service operation, not a lone hacker. The group built dedicated phishing infrastructure for logistics load boards, fleet portals and fuel card systems, using targeted email and voice phishing to capture credentials and multi-factor authentication codes in real time.