NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Russian invasion of Ukraine hits global supply chains

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 28, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Oleg Yanchyk, co-founder and CIO, Sleek Technologies about the global impacts of the Ukrainian conflict. 

Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO at Windward looks towards their data to help us understand and predict how the war will disrupt ocean shipping. 

John Calloway, President at LogEx talks about the conflict’s impact on brokers. We also get into the growing allure the power only market. We’ll also learn about how an “Ice Cream Alliance” is providing 97% on-time performance scores.

Elizabeth Simpkins, Regional Underwriting Officer, Inland Marine Transportation at Travelers knows what food shippers need to know about insurance.

Plus, Elon Musk sends Stalink terminals to Ukraine; sanctions hit Russia; DOT considers oral drug testing; driver survives crash into the Charles River. 

