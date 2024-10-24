Watch Now


Ryder System Q3 earnings: First look

Used vehicles sales falling; net income down but ahead of forecasts

John Kingston
A first look at Ryder's third quarter earnings. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Some key data from the third quarter earnings at Ryder System (NYSE: R):

  • Used vehicle sales prices continued to fall. They are down year-on-year both for the recently concluded quarter and for the nine months through September.
  • The volume of sales is falling also, and the size of the used vehicle fleet count at the end of the quarter is up almost 17% from a year ago.
  • Even though various measures of earnings per share were all down from the third quarter of 2023, the non-GAAP EPS of $3.44 beat consensus forecasts by 2 cts, according to SeekingAlpha. However, early pre-market trading was down about 1%. 
  • Revenue at the Ryder’s Dedicated Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments posted double digit increases compared to a year ago. The two segments both have made significant acquisitions in the last year. Dedicated has grown through the acquisition of Cardinal Logistics; Supply Chain Solutions is bigger because of Ryder’s purchase last year of Impact Fulfillment Services. 
  • The company’s earnings call with analysts is 11 a.m. Thursday.

