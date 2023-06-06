Watch Now


Saddle Creek adding 4 warehouses

Facilities to add 1.8 million square feet to nationwide footprint

Mark Solomon
Saddle Creek opens 4 warehouses, adds 1.8 million square feet (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Third-party logistics provider Saddle Creek Logistics Services said it will add four warehouse and fulfillment centers to its network over the next year, increasing its capacity by 1.8 million square feet.

The multiclient distribution centers are in Walton, Kentucky; Joliet, Illinois; Myerstown, Pennsylvania; and North Las Vegas, Nevada. The facilities in Walton (232,500 square feet) and Joliet (712,000 square feet) are now open. The DC in Myerstown (277,000 square feet) is scheduled to open in July. The 583,000-square-foot building in North Las Vegas is currently under construction and will open in early 2024.

With these new facilities, the 3PL’s distribution network will encompass more than 33.4 million square feet across 31 markets nationwide.

“E-commerce and omnichannel retail will continue to grow, as will demand for warehousing and distribution space — particularly in strategic locations that can help to reduce transit times and ensure cost-effective deliveries to a significant percentage of the U.S. population,” said Duane Sizemore, Lakeland, Florida-based Saddle Creek’s senior vice president of marketing and business development. 

“Based on our experience to date in Walton, Joliet, Myerstown and North Las Vegas, we believe these markets are optimal for serving current and future clients,” Sizemore said.


Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.