Saddle Creek adding 4 warehouses

Third-party logistics provider Saddle Creek Logistics Services said it will add four warehouse and fulfillment centers to its network over the next year, increasing its capacity by 1.8 million square feet.

The multiclient distribution centers are in Walton, Kentucky; Joliet, Illinois; Myerstown, Pennsylvania; and North Las Vegas, Nevada. The facilities in Walton (232,500 square feet) and Joliet (712,000 square feet) are now open. The DC in Myerstown (277,000 square feet) is scheduled to open in July. The 583,000-square-foot building in North Las Vegas is currently under construction and will open in early 2024.

With these new facilities, the 3PL’s distribution network will encompass more than 33.4 million square feet across 31 markets nationwide.

“E-commerce and omnichannel retail will continue to grow, as will demand for warehousing and distribution space — particularly in strategic locations that can help to reduce transit times and ensure cost-effective deliveries to a significant percentage of the U.S. population,” said Duane Sizemore, Lakeland, Florida-based Saddle Creek’s senior vice president of marketing and business development.

“Based on our experience to date in Walton, Joliet, Myerstown and North Las Vegas, we believe these markets are optimal for serving current and future clients,” Sizemore said.



